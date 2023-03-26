A 38-year-old Marine veteran was shot and killed in a 7-Eleven parking lot Friday while working as an Uber driver in Linwood, California.

Aaron Orozco, 38, was working a shift as an Uber driver when a passenger reportedly shot him at a 7-Eleven service station on the 2800 block of Imperial Highway in Linwood, California, FOX LA reported.

The outlet noted an employee at the store called the police after witnessing the incident. Upon arriving, police allegedly found Orozco dead in the parking lot.

It is believed the two men involved in the shooting fled in a 2004 Honda Accord, ABC 7 reported.

Citing Orozco’s widow, Sandra Medina, ABC 7 noted the man had been driving for the ridesharing service for a few years.

“He said that there were incidents where he felt unsafe, but he said overall, he never had any occurrences where he felt like his life was in danger and then, you know, this happens,” Medina told the outlet. “So totally unexpected.”

“I just hope that they find them because they created this chaos in my life and my family’s life,” Medina told the outlet. “And, you know, now I don’t have my husband with me. And, it has just changed my life around so much. So, I really hope that they do catch them,” she added.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. The GoFundMe description noted Orozco served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and had multiple deployments.

“Aaron Orozco was a Combat Veteran who enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton from 2001 – 2005. He proudly served his 4-years with three (3) tours to Iraq,” the page read.

“We were married for 10 years, but we’ve been together since high school, high school sweethearts,” Medina told FOX 11.

She added that she hasn’t yet told their two children, nine and three, that their father was killed.

Uber has reportedly said it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.