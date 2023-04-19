Teen Brothers Arrested, Charged in Alabama Birthday Party Shooting

Alabama law enforcement officials announced during a Wednesday morning press conference that two brothers had been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with Saturday night’s Dadeville birthday party shooting.

On Sunday morning, Breitbart News reported that four people had been killed in the shooting, and numerous others were wounded.

The establishment media widely reported the incident as a mass shooting then law enforcement officials announced no rifle casings were found at the scene. Rather, all the spent shell casings were from “handguns.” Officials also clarified they were seeking “suspects” versus a lone attacker.

On Wednesday, law enforcement announced the arrests of 16-year-old Travis McCullough and 17-year-old Tyreik McCullough. The brothers were each charged with four counts of reckless murder.

BREAKING: Two suspects in the Dadeville, Alabama mass shooting have been arrested. Further details provided below: – 16-year-old Travis McCullough and 17-year-old Tyreik McCullough, both of Tuskege, Alabama were arrested in the mass shooting that killed 4 & injured 32 – The… pic.twitter.com/nf1cUXhUcg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 19, 2023

NBC News reported a motive was not revealed for the McCullough brothers’ alleged attack on the partygoers.

However, the party’s DJ, Keenan Cooper, indicated that the shooting began roughly an hour after someone was prohibited from entering the party because they were armed.

