On Monday, an Alabama State Police Sgt. provided an update on a birthday party shooting, noting that all the empty bullet casings found at the scene were from “handguns.”

Breitbart News reported that gunshots rang out at a Dadeville, Alabama, 16th birthday party Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. Four people were killed and initial reporting noted approximately 20 were wounded. However, police have since raised the number of wounded to 32.

The establishment media has widely reported the incident as a “mass shooting,” and President Biden reacted to the incident by pushing for an “assault weapons” ban.

However, AL.com pointed out that State Trooper Sgt. Jeremey Burkett issued a written update on the incident Monday, which said, “Special agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene; however, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive, and potential suspects.”

Burkett did not provide any information regarding how many suspects may have opened fire.

