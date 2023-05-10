An Iowa daycare provider was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, KCCI Des Moines reported.

A Pottawattamie County jury found Alison Dorsey, 39, guilty in connection with the death of 11-week-old Luka Hodges. Luka died from head trauma in October 2019 while Dorsey was caring for him at her Massena home, according to investigators.

“Court records show that on Oct. 7, 2019, Luka wasn’t breathing and Dorsey called 911. The next day a doctor at Children’s Hospital in Omaha told investigators that the baby had ‘severe head injuries,'” according to the report.

Prosecutors argued that Dorsey shook Luka, which ultimately resulted in his death. Attorneys representing Dorsey argued that Luka was injured before he was in her care — however “medical experts debunked that in their testimony in the trial,” the report states.

Luka’s family released a statement to the outlet following the verdict saying they are “thankful for the verdict and have been waiting entirely too long for this. #JusticeforLuka.”

The first trial ended with a hung jury in 2021, according to the report.

Dorsey is set to be sentenced on June 29. She could face a 50-year term in prison with a mandatory minimum of 35 years, per state standards.