Bryan Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury and faces charges in the murders of four Idaho college students last November.

The former Washington State University Ph.D. student will appear in the Latah County District Court on the morning of Monday, May 22, and is expected to make a plea, KREM 2 reported.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing the University of Idaho students to death on November 13, 2022, between 4:00 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. DNA evidence was found from a knife sheath left on one of the victim’s beds, allegedly linking him to the killings of the three college roommates: Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Two other roommates were in the house when the attacks happened, one of whom said she saw a masked figure walk past her.

Six weeks later, authorities arrested Kohberger at his family’s home in Pennsylvania in relation to the murders.

“‘We are just grateful another step in the process has been completed and we believe this was the best option for the circumstances,’ Steve Goncalves, father of one of the victims, said in a statement to ABC News Wednesday.”

The victims did not know Kohberger, but allegedly he had messaged one of the victims on Instagram weeks before the murders, Business Insider reported.

Phone records obtained by police revealed that he was near the off-campus house where the students were murdered at least a dozen times starting in June.