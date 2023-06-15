A woman carrying a knife is accused of targeting a mother who was with her child on Monday afternoon in Brooklyn, the incident happening as New Yorkers suffer under rampant crime.

The mother, who is 34-years-old, and her three-year-old daughter were near Jay Street and Tillary Street in the downtown area when the incident occurred, NBC New York reported Wednesday.

Police say the suspect, who was apparently wearing a blonde wig at the time, walked by and began arguing with the mother.

In a social media post on Wednesday, NYPD News shared a surveillance image of the suspect with what appeared to be the wig underneath her arm:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On Monday, 6/12/23 at approx 3:30PM at the C/O Jay St and Tillary St, an unknown female stabbed a 34-year-old female victim multiple times after threatening to harm the vic's 3-year-old child. Anyone with info is asked to DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/aPmPfqMg8S — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 14, 2023

The moment she allegedly threatened to hurt the child the mother got between the woman and stroller to shield the girl from potentially being hurt.

The mother told Pix 11, “This crazy lady had come up to my daughter, said she was gonna kill her and she had a knife to her head.”

The suspect apparently yelled at the mother, asking why she was looking at her. However, the mother denied she was looking at her but that was when the threat happened:

“I went to get the knife out of her hand and I had to take off her wig so I can be able to I.D. who she was,” the mom recalled.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the mother several times in her chest and legs before fleeing the scene, per the NBC article.

The victim was eventually taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she is recovering from the ordeal, and law enforcement noted the child was not injured during the altercation.