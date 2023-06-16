Newborn Body Found in Garbage Truck in Ohio

The body of a newborn was found in the back of a garbage truck in Plain City, Ohio, on Thursday, according to police.

Plain City police officers arrived at the 100 block of Bluestem Lane around 2:20 p.m. after a call from Local Waste Services company, WSYX6 reported. There, police found the body of an infant in the rear hopper/collection portion of the truck.

“Police said the infant appeared to be a “full-term newborn from zero to one month of age.” No gender was named,” according to the report:

BREAKING: An infant was found in the back of a garbage truck and was pronounced dead at 2:33 this afternoon, according to police. The worker found the baby’s body while on their regular route in Plain City on Bluestem Lane. The autopsy is tomorrow. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus pic.twitter.com/50x469P8x5 — Isabelle Hanson (@IsabelleWSYX6) June 15, 2023

The cause of death is currently unknown. The police department said the infant’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“It’s cruel,” nearby resident Dimitri Price told the outlet. “There’s just so many other ways that he, she could have gone at it. Dropped it off somewhere, put it in a foster home, something like that instead of just killing it or dropping it off in the trash.”

“It’s terrifying,” another resident and mother said. “It’s disgusting. It’s horrific just treating a defenseless little baby like that, and who knows what happened. I don’t know. Nobody knows yet, but just to think that a little bean ended up in the trash can, it’s sad.”

Police are expected to release more information on Friday. Anyone with information should call Plain City police at 614-873-2921.