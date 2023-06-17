A citizen in Oklahoma followed a man accused of beating a woman inside a vehicle, and his actions helped nab the suspect.

According to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the witness called 911 dispatchers on June 10 when he saw a car swerve as it traveled down Highway 75 near Owasso, Fox News reported Saturday.

When the man got closer to the vehicle, he saw the man driving the car allegedly attacking a woman in the passenger seat, sheriff’s office spokesperson Casey Roebuck noted, calling it a “brutal” and “violent” incident.

While speaking with 911 dispatchers, the witness gave details regarding where the incident was happening in real time.

According to Roebuck, the woman was hanging out the window of the car in a desperate attempt to escape the situation.

The citizen said when she tried to get out at a red light she was thrown from the car and the suspect in the driver’s seat sped up.

The injured woman was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the witness kept following behind the suspect, who returned to the apartment where he lives.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested suspect Robert Grayson. Video footage shows Grayson, wearing a red shirt and handcuffs, being escorted through the parking lot, according to News On 6.

“She was hitting me in my face. You see it?” He told an officer, who replied, “No.”

“And then she was hanging out my door, my car door,” the suspect added, to which the officers said, “We haven’t heard that.”

In a social media post Wednesday, the sheriff’s office thanked the Good Samaritan who helped them apprehend Grayson.

In speaking of the citizen, Roebuck said he is to be commended for his actions and how he did everything in a safe manner. He did not confront the suspect, but merely observed and reported what he saw to authorities.

“He did this perfectly,” Roebuck continued:

Let this be a warning to potential abusers: You’re doing this in a public place, people are watching. This is Oklahoma. There are good people everywhere, and when good people see what’s happening and get involved, they will help put [you] away. So it doesn’t matter how scared your victim is, if other people witness this and they get involved, it is over for you.

When authorities took him into custody, they reportedly found a meth pipe stashed in Grayson’s pocket.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, methamphetamine is a “Stimulant that speeds up [the] body’s system[s] that comes as pill or powder.”

Meth initially gives users a rush of positive feelings, but they eventually become edgy, overexcited, angry, or afraid, per Medline Plus.

“Meth use can quickly lead to addiction,” the site read.

Officials charged the suspect with kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening a violent act, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roebuck also said the agency wants citizens to be “our eyes and ears,” according to Fox 23.

“Observe and report to us but do not put yourself in danger,” she urged.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office website said the agency is committed to “solving problems through community partnerships.”