Police: Man Attacks Three D.C. Businesses with Explosives

Authorities are looking for the person who allegedly detonated or threw explosive devices at businesses in Washington, DC, on Sunday morning, USA Today reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the string of incidents began at 4:30 a.m. when an explosive device was detonated outside Truist Bank on Washington Place, the newspaper said Monday.

Another device was detonated near the front doors of a Nike store on H Street six minutes later, and at 4:45 a.m. a suspect lobbed a “Molotov cocktail style object” at a Safeway on 40th Street.

Video footage shows the three damaged businesses:

“In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public,” MPD said in its press release Sunday just after 11:00 a.m., adding the businesses were closed at the time and there were no reported injuries.

MPD and @ATFWashington seek the public's assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/IvecJKuAeI pic.twitter.com/xKhxQ3xkHO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2023

In a social media post Sunday at 5:30 p.m., MPD shared an image of the suspect and a vehicle involved. The suspect appeared to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.

Video footage shows the doors of the Truist ATM after they were boarded up due to the explosion, and neighbors told NBC News they were disturbed by the incidents.

“Boom, and it woke me up out of my sleep, and I was paranoid,” said one man who lives in an apartment above the Truist Bank.

“It shook my living room, it knocked all my security cameras off the wall. It knocked my pictures off the wall. It pretty much rattled me,” he stated:

“It was enough to rattle me. Like I said, I’ve got PTSD and that really rattled me,” the man added.

In a social media post Sunday evening, the ATF Washington announced there was an up to $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction regarding the incidents.