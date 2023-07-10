Georgia authorities arrested a convicted sex offender who allegedly took upskirt photos of women and inappropriately touched minors at a Walmart.

Gary Moultrie, 33, was arrested on June 9 in the garden center section of the superstore in Suwanee, Georgia, after authorities chased him around the store, Law and Crime reported.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Moultrie, a convicted sex offender since 2020, sticking his phone underneath several customer’s skirts. He also grabbed the bottoms of an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old in the toy aisle section, WSB-TV reported.

The mother of the 16-year-old victim said it was important to report the incident.

​​“We told my daughter we have to report this,” the mother told WSB-TV. “We can’t wait. We have to, because we’ve got to make this stop.”

Moultrie returned to the superstore the next day, and employees immediately alerted authorities of his presence.

When confronted by police, Moultrie acted like he was trying to find his daughter.

“My daughter is like right there, and she needs some help right now,” Moultrie told officers.

Officers chased him around the store and used a taser. Moultrie attempted to destroy his phone by smashing it.

Shopper Teresa Button said she is not surprised by the incident and said she was a victim of it herself in another state.

“You’re violated, you’re disrespected,” Button said.

Moultrie now faces charges of sexual battery. He was convicted in 2016 for child molestation and statuatory rape.