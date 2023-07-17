Sam Brinton, the “openly genderfluid” former senior Biden administration official, was traveling on a taxpayer-funded business trip when he was accused of baggage theft in 2022, Fox News reported Monday.

Brinton used to work for the Department of Energy (DOE), however he was reportedly fired after two accusations of luggage theft, according to a December report.

The Fox article continued:

Brinton traveled in early July 2022 to the DOE-operated Nevada National Security Site near Las Vegas, according to internal Department of Energy (DOE) filings and expense reports obtained by watchdog group Functional Government Initiative (FGI) and shared with Fox News Digital. Brinton flew on a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, 2022, the documents showed. Months later, in early December, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Police accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 at Harry Reid International Airport on July 6, 2022, the same day Brinton traveled to Las Vegas on official DOE business.

Inside the bag was jewelry with a value of $1,700, clothing worth over $800, and makeup worth $500.

In November, Brinton was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport on September 16, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, FGI spokesperson Peter McGinnis told Fox, “It’s outrageous that tax dollars transported Brinton to and from the scene of a crime, putting the American public unwittingly at the wheel of the getaway car.”

Brinton reportedly went to the security site for an unspecified meeting and to view the site.

During the trip, Brinton stayed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club on the Las Vegas Strip from July 6, 2022 until his departure a few days later.

The trip reportedly cost $1,951.50.

Per the grand larceny case, Brinton was ordered to pay $3,670.74 to the victim and $500 in fees. He also skirted jail time regarding the theft at the Minneapolis airport in September. However, the man was arrested in May regarding another baggage theft in 2018 at Washington, DC’s Reagan National Airport.

During an interview in March, the Tanzanian fashion designer named Asya Idarous Khamsin and her husband, Khamsin Alkhag, spoke out about Brinton allegedly swiping her luggage in 2018:

The Houston-based fashion designer said, “I was asking myself ‘How this person got my custom-made designs because it’s one-of-a-kind, and wear them without fear and display in public?'”

