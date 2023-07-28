Owner of Stolen Vehicle Tracks Truck, Kills Thief in Shootout

The owner of a stolen Ford truck tracked the vehicle to the south side of a mall parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, then killed the alleged thief during a shootout Thursday afternoon.

KENS5 noted that the truck was stolen while the owner was in the mall shopping early Thursday afternoon. He tracked the vehicle and located it on the other side of the mall.

The alleged thief and a female companion were inside the truck when the owner located it.

NBC News reported that the truck owner ordered the alleged thief and female companion to the ground and called the police while holding them at gunpoint.

At some point, the alleged thief pulled his own gun and shot the owner of the truck. The owner then returned fire, killing the alleged thief and wounding the woman.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus commented on the incident, saying, “The bad guy is the one dead, yes. The driver of the stolen vehicle is deceased, shot by the owner of the stolen vehicle.”

“We would prefer that (you) call the police before taking that into your own hands,” McManus added. “But he (the truck’s owner) did what he felt he needed to do, and we have one dead suspect, and we have a critically wounded passenger who was with the suspect, and we have a wounded owner of the vehicle.”

