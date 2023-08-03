WATCH: Mass Looting of Gucci at L.A.’s Century City Mall

Police confirmed Wednesday that a group of at least nine men had looted a Gucci store Monday at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, one of the most popular and upscale shopping centers in the city.

Video footage emerged almost immediately:

Breitbart News reached out to the management of the mall for confirmation and comment, and received no response. However, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the event on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Times reported:

The Gucci store at a mall in Century City was robbed Monday by a large group of thieves, in a grab-and-dash heist that was caught on video, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and video of the incident. A group of at least nine men could be seen sprinting out of the store around 3:10 p.m. Monday in video posted to Twitter. The LAPD confirmed that there was a robbery at a store at Westfield Century City mall. It was not immediately clear if the men were armed or if anyone was injured. … Bystanders looked on and took video, while a lone security guard walked helplessly behind the men as they sprinted away, the video shows. A suited man who appeared to work for Gucci could be heard on the phone calling the police.

The Century City mall is in the heart of west Los Angeles, near the Fox studio lot and surrounded by office complexes housing Hollywood’s top agents and entertainment lawyers.

Mass looting events have been an increasing problem in many American cities, ever since the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020. In November 2021, a mob looted stores in San Francisco’s Union Square, reviving the national trend. A similar mob looted stores in L.A., but all of the perpetrators who were arrested were let go. Another mob looted a luxury store in Malibu last year.

