WATCH: Looters Take Nearly Half a Million from Malibu Luxury Store

The mass looting phenomenon reached the wealthy celebrity haven of Malibu, California, last week, when a gang looted nearly half a million dollars worth of luxury goods from the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center in broad daylight.

The Malibu Times reported:

A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads of “high-end” designer handbags. The crew then quickly raced out of the store and across Cross Creek Road and were seen getting into two separate vehicles. No license plates were noticed. The security guard and a female employee rushed out of the store to give chase, but the suspects got away. Employees at the retailer confirmed that no one was injured during the felony robbery. They were unauthorized to speak about the incident and seemed shaken after the brazen crime. A spokesperson at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said the robbers may have made off with nearly half-a-million dollars in merchandise. There have been similar crimes reported in Westlake Village in Lost Hills’ jurisdiction and of course elsewhere in California in recent months.

Video of the heist emerged online:

Mass looting became a statewide phenomenon last November, when thieves hit high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square. The phenomenon then spread to the suburbs of the East Bay, and to Beverly Hills in Southern California. It has also reached other states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is building a national profile, with campaign ads in Florida and a recent trip to the White House, but rampant crime at home is leading voters to demand the recall of local prosecutors — including Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, whom Newsom appointed in San Francisco and endorsed in 2020.

