A doctor in New York City is facing charges after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women and filmed those instances with his cellphone.

The incidents involving Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng allegedly occurred inside New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, Fox 5 reported Monday.

An image shows the doctor suspected in the case:

Cheng is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting three patients who were unconscious during those vulnerable moments.

He has also been accused of drugging and raping three more women he met online when they entered his Astoria home.

The suspect is further accused of filming those instances.

Cheng, a gastroenterologist, has been indicted on 50 counts that include rape, sexual abuse and assault, and unlawful surveillance, ABC 7 reported, adding he allegedly had those interactions recorded in numerous videos on his phone: “This is a doctor who preyed upon people’s most vulnerable times. You go into a hospital; you expect treatment. At the very minimum, you expect trust,” Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz noted, urging other potential victims to share their stories.

One victim involved in the case filed a civil lawsuit against the hospital. She was reportedly 19 when the incident occurred and was undergoing treatment for a stomach problem when the doctor allegedly put an unknown substance into her I.V. He allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious and recorded the incident.

“When anyone is a victim, it is always difficult to find out after the fact. Some might have known; some might have had a feeling; some had no idea,” Katz told ABC.

The outlet also noted the hospital fired the doctor after his initial arrest.

Now, Katz’s office is trying to identify approximately six more women seen in the videos. However, some of the clips appear to have been filmed in places including Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Thailand, which makes finding them difficult.

Breitbart News reported in June about a husband who confronted a doctor in Maryland whom he accused of sexually assaulting his wife.

“You know what you did,” he told the medical professional, adding, “You touched my wife seven years ago in New York. Don’t be an asshole.”