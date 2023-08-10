The pair of 7-Eleven employees in California who recently thrashed and held down a suspect in their store are not in danger of facing charges.

The workers took matters into their own hands when a man allegedly tried to steal cigarettes from behind the counter, Fox 11 reported Wednesday.

However, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday the employees were not in trouble.

In a statement, District Attorney Ron Freitas said, “The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not & have never been, suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.”

A Statement from District Attorney Ron Freitas:

“The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not & have never been, suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Any Investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them — San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office (@sjcda_media) August 8, 2023

“Any Investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them. We will have more information as it becomes available,” Freitas continued.

Following the incident at 7-Eleven, the suspect was arrested somewhere else and identified as 41-year-old Tyrone Frazier, who is believed to be linked to other robberies, the Fox report said.