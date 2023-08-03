A pair of 7-Eleven workers took matters into their own hands when a man allegedly tried stealing cigarettes from their store in California.

In a video posted online Wednesday that claims the incident happened in Stockton, the clip shows a man with a blue covering on his head, wearing a white t-shirt, and pushing a garbage can, Fox 11 reported.

The man was apparently shoving boxes of tobacco products into the can as he moved behind the counter.

“Just let him go,” the person behind the camera says as the man appears to grab handfuls of cigarettes and drop them into the can. “Ain’t nothing you can do until you call police,” he adds:

When the man tries to move the can, he tells another person to watch out. However, one of the employees, wearing a dark-colored shirt, tries to stop him from leaving.

Moments later, a second worker, wearing a grey shirt, approaches with a large stick. He then appears to beat the man in the white t-shirt, who lets go of the can and falls to the ground while the man in the dark-colored shirt holds him on the floor.

“Okay! Okay, brother! Okay!” the man on the floor yells.

More footage records the man’s apparent beating, with the individual behind the camera saying, “Whooping his ass, huh? That’s called whooping your ass…whoop his ass! Get him!”

Another clip shows the man in the white t-shirt lying on the ground. When asked if he has a gun, the man says no.

He eventually gets onto his feet as the man behind the camera helps him up, then tells him, “Don’t come back here no more, okay? Don’t do that, okay?” before instructing the man to “Get the fuck out.”

The Fox report said it was unknown if anyone involved in the incident will face charges.

In June, the California State Senate passed a bill that would bar employers from requiring their workers to intervene during a shoplifting incident, a problem that has increased in the state thanks to criminal justice reforms, Breitbart News reported.

RELATED: Brazen Shoplifting Activity in San Fran Continues…

Lyanne Melendez

However, retail associations are furious over the move because they say the bill lets potential thieves know they are allowed to steal whenever they wish.

It is also important to note that Breitbart News reported in 2015 that California’s Proposition 47 of 2014, “which changed some drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors,” coincided with increasing crime across different areas of the state.