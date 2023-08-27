Officials charged a Chicago private school teacher with attempted production of child pornography once he was caught with a teenage boy in Florida on June 29.

Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was found at Miami International Airport accompanied by a 17-year-old boy from Argentina after arriving from Buenos Aires, Fox 32 reported Saturday, noting the minor told officials Vrdoljak was teaching him English.

The boy also said he was staying with the suspect for a few weeks in America to continue his education, the article stated:

The boy allegedly told investigators that Vrdoljak asked him to sleep in the same bed while in Argentina, but that the boy refused. A search of Vrdoljak’s phone also showed sexual comments and photos had been sent to and from a different boy who identified himself as being 16-years-old.

Once Vrdoljak was asked the reason he kept communicating with the alleged 16-year-old, he claimed he was “thinking with his butt” at the time.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), child pornography is also referred to as child sexual abuse material.

“While the term child pornography is still widely used by the public, it’s more accurate to call it what it is: evidence of child sexual abuse,” the organization’s website reads.

In addition, the production of child pornography results in a record of the young victim’s abuse that can never be fully erased, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The expansion of the Internet and advanced digital technology lies parallel to the explosion of the child pornography market,” the department said:

Child pornography images are readily available through virtually every Internet technology, including social networking websites, file-sharing sites, photo-sharing sites, gaming devices, and even mobile apps. Child pornography offenders can also connect on Internet forums and networks to share their interests, desires, and experiences abusing children, in addition to selling, sharing, and trading images.

Vrdoljak is only allowed to leave his building several times a day to exercise his dog, the Fox article said, adding the suspect is a high school Spanish teacher at a school that was not named.

