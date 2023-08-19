A 30-year-old Chicago policeman, previously charged with sexually abusing a minor in Norridge, is facing more charges in a case involving more victims.

When prosecutors explained the updated allegations against David P. Deleon in court, the judge ordered the man held without bail, according to a CWB Chicago article published Friday.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

A Chicago police officer is charged with producing child pornography and sexually assaulting or abusing two boys and a man. Prosecutors say he met one boy after arresting the child's parent. And met the other when the boy filed a police report with him.https://t.co/EhvZIHJM7H — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 18, 2023

Law enforcement in Norridge got a search warrant for the man’s phone while they investigated the initial case, the outlet continued:

They turned the matter over to the Cook County sheriff’s police upon finding evidence of “multiple crimes against children,” according to the state’s written proffer of the allegations made Friday. The proffer said that further analysis of Deleon’s phone by the sheriff’s investigators revealed evidence of “numerous juvenile male children” hanging out at his home, drinking, smoking hookah, dressing in CPD uniforms, and handling firearms.

Officials reportedly found an internet search for drugs that can make someone go to sleep as well as images and videos of three individuals being sexually abused on the policeman’s phone.

Some of the videos reportedly showed a man sleeping or having sex with a woman, the article said, adding Deleon was allegedly seen in three clips sexually abusing a man while he was sleeping.

The victim reportedly said he slept with a woman at the suspect’s home in 2022. However, he claimed he never said Deleon could touch or take pictures of him at the time.

In March, a young teenage boy who reported a battery at his school to law enforcement apparently became another target.

After the boy reported the battery, Deleon allegedly asked him if he could connect with him on the social media app known as Snapchat. The pair arranged to meet in the wee hours of March 21 and spent time at the suspect’s house, where the boy eventually fell asleep.

“Images on Deleon’s phone, timestamped during the hours that the boy was at his home, show Deleon sexually abusing the boy as the child slept, prosecutors alleged,” the CWB report said.

Another apparent victim is a 13-year-old boy whom Deleon allegedly befriended after arresting his parent. In one instance, the boy slept on Deleon’s couch and officials reportedly found clips on the suspect’s phone showing him allegedly sexually abusing the boy while he slept.

Deleon is currently on “no-pay status” with the department. The charges against him include four counts of child pornography, criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a person under 18 years old by someone in a position of trust, and unauthorized videotaping.

Social media users were quick to comment on the report, one person writing, “This what happens when you lower the standards for police officers.”

In July, a group of Chicago officers were accused of sexual misconduct with young migrant girls, with one of them accused of impregnating a teenager, according to Breitbart News.