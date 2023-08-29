Watch: Man Tased and Robbed on Porch of Seattle Home

An Asian man in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle is the latest victim of a string of robberies perpetrated by teens.

The incident occurred on August 26 around 4:40 p.m., the Daily Mail reported. Home security footage shows the man standing on the front porch when someone wearing a hoodie and a mask covering his mouth and nose runs up and allegedly points a gun at him. Another hooded assailant then appears to tase the victim, causing him to fall backward.

“Give me everything you’ve got,” one of the suspects said to the victim.

The pair of assailants then allegedly robbed the man of his personal belongings, which included his cell phone, wallet, car keys, his gold necklace, his watch, and even the rings on his finger.

Since June, the Seattle Police Department said they have received 14 reports of robberies occurring at individual homes, KIRO 7 reported. Five of those robberies occurred within a span of ten days. The owners of the home targeted in the most recent attack declined to speak on the incident.

Breitbart News reported that one Seattle burglar was caught by police chugging gasoline inside the garage belonging to one of his targets.

Last year, the violent crime rate reached an all-time high in 15 years, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Overall crime was up by four percent. Motor vehicle theft increased to 30 percent and homicides climbed to 24 percent.

The greatest surge in crime involves homelessness, which rose 229 percent in 2022. The homeless population grew by 38 percent between 2020 and 2022.

Rising crime rates come as the city stripped the Seattle Police Department of $7 million from its budget following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Nearly a third of Seattle residents are considering leaving the city, according to a survey conducted by the Seattle Times/Suffolk University, Breitbart News reported.