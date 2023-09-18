Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the suspected fentanyl death of a one-year-old child at Divino Nino Daycare.

The Bronx daycare, which received its license in May, was allegedly a front for drug trafficking, the New York Post reported. The owner of the daycare, Grei Mendez De Ventura, 36, and Caristo Acevedo Brito, 41, who lives in the basement, were both taken into custody. They were arraigned on Sunday.

The arrests stem from Friday’s suspected fentanyl exposure, which hospitalized three children and killed one in the daycare.

The children had apparently suffered an overdose and had not awoken from their naps, Breitbart News reported. They were all immediately rushed to the hospital. One-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominci (pictured above) died following the exposure. An eight-month-old girl and one of the two-year-olds remain in stable condition, and one of the two-year-olds is in critical condition.

A search by police uncovered a kilo press in the daycare which is used to wrap a large bunch of drugs together. Authorities believe the exposure was caused by drugs being cut and that the children must have inhaled particles that were in the air.

A manhunt is ongoing for Mendez’s husband.