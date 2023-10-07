Police: Philadelphia Journalist Shot Dead by Teen He Tried to Help

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, journalist Josh Kruger was allegedly killed by someone he was trying to “help … get through life,” according to police.

Philadelphia police named Robert Davis, 19, as the suspect in Kruger’s death.

The suspect allegedly shot Kruger seven times in the chest and abdomen around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Kruger then left his home in search of help, but collapsed on the street. Someone found him and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Philadelphia Police Department Lieutenant Hamilton Marshond said, “At this time we believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis, and they were acquaintances. He was just trying to help him just get through life.”

The police put out an arrest warrant for Davis for murder and other related offenses.

“We are also asking Mr. Davis to surrender himself to the police,” the police officer said. The police did not disclose a potential motive for the killing.

The New York Post reported:

Following his stint in public service, Kruger wrote freelance articles and editorials for outlets such as the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Citizen on topics including homelessness and LGBTQ+ issues. Following his death, Kruger was remembered by the Philadelphia District Attorney as an “openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness.”

“Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story. As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Breitbart News reported that Kruger had often mocked those concerned about surging crime in the City of Brother Love.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.