Surveillance video from the Bristol, Connecticut, police department allegedly shows 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise entering the police station around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, pointing a gun at herself and the front desk, and shooting the gun numerous times.

The Daily Mail noted that Laprise worked for Connecticut’s Department of Developmental Services for 12 years.

The station’s front desk was empty when Laprise entered, cigarette in mouth and pistol in hand, so she allegedly banged the gun against the glass, shot at a door, and then shot at the glass by the front desk.

She can then be seen in the video taking off her jacket and sitting on a bench with the gun to her head. She then allegedly fires at least two more rounds at the door.

Police are heard communicating with one another and can be seen watching the woman through the glass in the door. They rush her in a moment when she does not have the gun in her hand and subdue her as she screams.

Laprise was taken to Bristol Hospital, from which she was later released. She is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

The charges Laprise faces include:

…[C]riminal attempted murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of firearms under the influence, criminal use of weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of large capacity magazine, criminal mischief 1st degree, reckless endangerment 1st degree and breach of peace 2nd degree.

At a nearby sports bar earlier that night, Laprise allegedly said she planned to go to the police department and tell the officers to “kill me or I will shoot them.”

The cause of her meltdown remains unknown.

