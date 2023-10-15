Horror: 6-Year-Old Palestinian-American Boy Murdered in Apparent Hate Crime in Illinois

Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy, was stabbed to death on Saturday at his Plainfield, Illinois, home in an apparent hate crime committed by his landlord, identified as Joseph Czuba.

WLS-7, the local ABC affiliate, reported:

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) — A man stabbed a child to death and critically injured a woman in the southern suburbs on Saturday morning because they are Muslim, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday. … The charges against the suspect came down just before 2 p.m. Shortly after, the murdered boy’s father came forward not just to share his heartbreak, but to speak out on what appears to be an act of hatred. His son and ex-wife are Palestinian. … In announcing the charges, the Will County Sheriff’s Office called the crime “senseless” and “cowardly,” saying, in part, “Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

Czuba does not appear to be Jewish, and Plainfield is many miles away from the closest Jewish community or synagogue.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Saturday that there was an increased number of threats due to passions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in the wake of a massive terror attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, which murdered 1,300 Israelis. Many Palestinians are expressing outrage at Israel’s subsequent war, which intends to remove Hamas from Gaza.

