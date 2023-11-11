Armed carjackers made off with a UPS truck on Sunday afternoon in Glenarden, Maryland, leaving the delivery driver shocked.

The incident occurred while the driver delivered packages on her route, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

Multiple suspects surrounded the driver and drove away in her truck along the 9000 block of Elk Avenue. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the entire incident.

The video appeared to show one of the carjackers tossing the driver’s phone out of the truck as the suspects fled the scene. The driver then bent down to pick it up.

She held the device up and appeared to say, “They just pointed a gun out on me.”

The unidentified resident who owns the clip could not believe what took place.

“It’s very brazen in the middle of the day. Most of the homes have cameras, so to do that right in front of everybody’s house who has front-view cameras, it’s a little unnerving,” the individual said, adding neighbors hope things improve, but, sadly, they have to watch their backs all the time.

The neighbor also told the outlet the truck was found abandoned nearby.

According to law enforcement, the UPS driver was not hurt, and no suspects have yet been arrested.

In January 2022, NBC News reported carjackings were surging in some major American cities, and police were warning people to be aware:

A mother in Washington, DC, recently turned in her 12-year-old son to authorities because he was suspected of an attempted carjacking that turned deadly, Breitbart News reported on November 3.

“His alleged accomplice, Vernard Toney Jr., was fatally shot by an off-duty federal security officer when the two boys attempted to carjack him, police said,” the article stated.

The 12-year-old has apparently been smoking marijuana since he was 11, and he also struggles with anger management.

“The mother who turned the troubled pre-teen in said that she had previously contacted a local hospital to help her son’s issues so as to prevent this sort of violent event from occurring,” the report said.

