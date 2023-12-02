A manhunt is underway after authorities say someone murdered three homeless people over the course of a few days in Los Angeles, California.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help with identifying the person responsible for the killings, Fox 11 reported Friday.

“This is a killer who is preying on the unhoused. Do not sleep alone tonight. Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support,” Mayor Karen Bass (D) urged the homeless during a press conference regarding the apparent serial killer:

In a press release Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detailed the case:

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating three separate murders that occurred between November 26, 2023, and November 29, 2023. In each case, the victims were experiencing homelessness. While some similarities have been identified, detectives are working to determine if these murders are related. A community alert bulletin has been issued to make our unhoused population and our community stakeholders aware of the recent murders. The suspect in these homicides is described only as male. The suspect was seen in a dark-colored sedan. It is unknown if he was alone or there were any additional suspects.

The Fox report said authorities identified two victims whose names are Jose Bolanos and Mark Diggs. “Police are withholding the identity of the third victim while next of kin is notified,” the outlet explained.

A grainy photo shows what appears to be the suspect while another shows the dark-colored vehicle:

Los Angeles ‘serial killer’ suspected of slaying 3 homeless people in four days https://t.co/t2R4cxYxjF pic.twitter.com/wHSFk8qkSN — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2023

The victims were apparently alone and asleep when they were fatally shot.

In addition, please read this important Community Safety Bulletin from the LAPD’s Homeless Coordinator Office. pic.twitter.com/HJw1yzbudT — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 2, 2023

“The Los Angeles Police Department is employing all available resources to bring justice to these murder victims. I am thankful for our City partners who are working with us closely to ensure the safety of this vulnerable population as we pursue the criminal investigation,” Chief Michel Moore stated.

In a social media post Saturday, the LAPD said emergency winter shelters are open for people to use over the weekend and urged homeless people not to sleep alone if they must do so outside:

EMERGENCY WINTER SHELTERS ARE OPEN THIS WEEKEND Anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness, should pair up with someone else, seek shelter, and if sleeping outside, they should NOT sleep alone. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 2, 2023

“Living on the streets we already know is dangerous. We already know that four to five people die each day on our streets from a range of causes and violence is certainly one of them,” Bass said, according to KTLA.