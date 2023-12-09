A famous fiddler is breathing a sigh of relief because his violin was returned undamaged to him after being stolen in Portland, Oregon, in November.

Alasdair Fraser’s violin and bows were swiped from his rental vehicle while it was parked in the city’s downtown area, OregonLive.com reported Friday.

In a social media post on November 14, Fraser shared images of the missing items and urged his fans to contact him if his “kit & kaboodle” showed up:

Per the OregonLive.com article, two individuals brought the stolen items to Southeast Portland’s David Kerr Violin Shop on Wednesday.

After the individuals sold them to the business, employees realized they were the stolen items and quickly contacted Fraser.

Fraser detailed what happened in a social media post on Thursday:

A deal was made at the shop, paid for by check, and immediately the good folks at Kerr’s realized they had just purchased my stolen equipment and called me!! The check was canceled and this morning at 5am I flew to Portland and was reunited with my fiddle & bows!! A miracle!! Everything else was gone but I am very, very happy to be reunited with these trusty music makers!! Big thanks to all at David Kerr Violin Shop, esp Esther Shim!!!

It's been quite a day! Yesterday evening, Dec 6, someone walked into the David Kerr Violin Shop in the fair city of… Posted by Alasdair Fraser on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Fraser said that while the items were missing, he considered finding another instrument to play because he had lost all hope.

He and cellist Natalie Haas arrived in Portland on November 13 for a performance, and the car break-in happened near the Multnomah County Central Library. His violin and bows — along with her cello, sheet music, musical equipment, and their luggage — were taken.

“The pair recovered Haas’ cello that same day from a stranger who read Haas’ phone number on the case and told her that he’d bought it from a man on the street for $40 but soon had a change of heart,” the OregonLive.com report said.

Before flying home, the musicians visited the David Kerr Violin Shop to ask employees to keep an eye out for the precious stolen items.

Fraser has been playing and traveling with that violin for the past 40 years, so it is priceless to him.

Law enforcement in Portland said they have not made any arrests but asked people with more information to contact officials.

Fraser is extremely relieved at how the situation turned out, stating, “I’m really genuinely happy to get my old instruments back. I want to go home and write a ton of music.”