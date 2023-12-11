Police: Nebraska Catholic Priest Stabbed to Death in Church

A Nebraska Catholic priest was found dead early Sunday morning after a man broke into his church and stabbed him, police said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a break-in at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun around 5:00 a.m. to find Rev. Stephen Gutgsell bleeding out, as well as his suspected attacker.

Gutgsell, 65, died of his wounds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, the sheriff’s office announced.

Forty-three-year-old Kierre Williams of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested and booked into the Washington County correctional center for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The victim and his brother, Michael Gutgsell, are both priests in the Archdiocese of Omaha and have both previously pleaded guilty in separate theft cases, Fox News reports.

Stephen was convicted of embezzling $127,000 from another church he served at in 2007, getting five years of probation but returning to parish ministry about six months after his guilty plea, the Pillar reported.

His brother Michael pleaded guilty in June to stealing more than $154,000 from another priest to loan to a homeless man, according to the outlet.

However, authorities have not indicated that the thefts were connected to Sunday’s attack.

“The Archdiocese of Omaha continues to mourn the death of the Rev. Stephen J. Gutgsell, who died after being assaulted during a break-in at the St. John the Baptist rectory in Fort Calhoun Sunday,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

“We continue to pray that the Lord of mercy and love will welcome Father Gutgsell into his Heavenly kingdom,” said Archbishop of Omaha George J. Lucas. “May Our Blessed Mother intercede for us all as we grieve his death.”