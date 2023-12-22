Lawsuit: Jordanian New York Woman Used as ‘Sexual Slave’ by Brother for 45 Years

A Jordanian woman living in New York was continuously raped and controlled by her brother as he used her as his “sexual slave” for 45 years, a shocking lawsuit claims.

Eman Soudani, 63, alleges that Mout’z Soudani, 72, forcefully isolated and sexually abused her while prohibiting her from educational opportunities and holding her in “economic servitude” in her lawsuit obtained by the New York Post.

The civil complaint was filed last month under the now-expired Adult Survivors Act, a piece of legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochuk (D) that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for accusations of sexual abuse.

Eman said Mout’z “forcibly” took her virginity in 1977 when she was 17, “just months after she first arrived in the United States from Jordan.”

She got an abortion after he impregnated her in 1989, the lawsuit alleges.

“Soudani carried out his sexual attacks against the plaintiff using forcible compulsion, undue influence, overt threats, duress, coercion, physical force, and intimidation,” the suit says.

The woman and her alleged abuser reportedly lived together at various times, including in Rockland County and upstate Montgomery.

“He continued to treat her as a sexual slave for decades, until October 2022, when Plaintiff finally escaped Soudani’s domination,” court documents claim.

The defendant, however, vehemently denies all allegations.

An attorney for Mout’z stated, according to the Post, that Eman’s son had recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.6 million from him in a cryptocurrency scheme.

“Eman Soudani’s civil complaint is absolutely false and complete fiction,” insisted the lawyer, Michael Burke. “He emphatically denies each and every allegation.”

Mout’z has more family mysteries, as his first wife, Helen, was reportedly brutally beaten to death in September 1977.

Helen was found dead outside the couple’s now-closed restaurant, according to the Journal News.

Although Soudani was never formally charged with the murder, he was “identified as a suspect by the Rockland District Attorney’s Office” after it was discovered that he took out over $1.5 million in life insurance policies for his wife, an online obituary says.

Eman’s suit also alleges that her elder brother placed her in an arranged marriage with an Egyptian man, Mohammed Elkarim, with whom she had a son before later divorcing.

After the couple split, Eman returned to her brother’s house, court documents said.

Mout’z also “threatened and inflicted physical violence” against the woman and her son, Martin, the complaint said, claiming that the man threatened to kill her son and pointed a gun at them on “multiple occasions.”

Her brother eventually married a woman about ten years his senior named Elizabeth Rutkay, who had a serious heart condition and died, the suit says.

The plaintiff is claiming that she escaped her brother’s clutches by fleeing to Colorado last year.

The defendant is claiming that his sister stole more than $300,000 in cash from him, and she was charged with grand larceny in March 2023, the suit said.

However, the felony was reduced to a misdemeanor and later dismissed.

Eman is seeking at least $75,000 from her brother in compensatory and punitive damages.

“I’m thankful for the support of everyone who helped me escape a lifetime of unspeakable abuse. Having taken these steps I encourage those who have had similar experiences to be brave and come forward,” she told the Post.