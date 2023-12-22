WATCH — Sheriff: Florida Man Steals Live Tarpon from Bass Pro Shops Pond

A man is accused of stealing a live fish from a pond at Bass Pro Shops in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the man who allegedly took a fishing net off a shelf and swiped a 50-pound live tarpon from the pond, Fox 35 reported Thursday.

An image shows a young man wearing a hat, dark-colored T-shirt, and black pants as he carries the fish in the net:

Sheriff’s officials have partnered with agencies, including the FWC, to identify the suspect in the case, per the Fox 35 article.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of an incident at The Bass Pro Shop in Fort Myers involving a tarpon. We are currently working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate further,” an FWC spokesperson said.

In June 2020, another disturbing incident occurred at a Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City, Louisiana: a man went for a swim in its large fish tank, Breitbart News reported at the time.