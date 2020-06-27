WATCH: Louisiana Man’s Swim in Bass Pro Shops Fish Tank Goes Viral

Video footage of a man swimming in a large fish tank on Thursday at a Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City, Louisiana, has taken the internet by storm.

“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank. I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar,” said TikTok user WevinKise, according to KSLA.

Bystander Treasure McGraw recorded the stunt on her cell phone and watched as the prankster, who later confirmed his name was Kevin Wise, swam from one end of the tank to the other.

“Oh my gosh, oh lord. Okay he’s getting out,” she said as he climbed out of the tank, adding, “I thought he was drowning.”

Moments later, McGraw watched in disbelief as Wise ran down an aisle of the store on his way to the front entrance.

“This is interesting,” she stated.

Later, McGraw told reporters that when she heard a splash she assumed it was one of the fish.

“My fiancé was like ‘somebody is in the tank’ and we saw the guy swimming,” she recalled.

The store filed a complaint Friday once they determined it would cost them money to empty and clean the 13,000 gallon aquarium that houses fish local to the region, according to KFOR.

Saturday, Wise made another TikTok video and said the local police department would press charges against him but Bass Pro Shops had decided not to.

“I gotta go turn myself in this evening. I was wondering if there’s any lawyers that are willing to help your boy out, you know, pro bono, around the Bossier City area. Hit me up, let me know,” he told followers.

However, the viral prankster also urged people not to do something until they thought it out “because things can go wrong. Don’t do spur of the moment crap like I do,” he explained.