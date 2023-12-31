Police: North Carolina Off-Duty Cop Killed While Trying to Stop Crime at Gas Station

A North Carolina cop was fatally shot while attempting to stop an ongoing crime while off-duty, the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) said Sunday.

Sgt. Philip Dale Nix had served on the force for 23 years when he “witnessed a crime occurring” around 4:00 p.m. Saturday at a Sheetz gas station in Colfax, GPD Chief John Thompson said in a statement.

“The officer approached the suspects and was subsequently shot,” he said. “Another off-duty Greensboro Police officer and a Guilford County Paramedic were on scene and immediately rendered aid.”

The wounded sergeant was transported to a local medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Thompson, who added that Nix ​​”was a loving husband, father, son and brother.”

GPD announced in a Sunday press release that three suspects have been arrested in connection with Nix’s death: Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

“Foster is charged with First Degree Murder, Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and is held with no bond,” police said. “Blackwell is charged with Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder and is held with a $500,000 bond.”

Morrison, the eldest of the bunch, has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. He is also being held without bond.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues,” the department added.

GPD credited the Winston-Salem Police Department for assisting in arresting the suspects.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper offered his condolences and support in tracking down the suspects before they were apprehended.

“I spoke with Greensboro Police Chief Thompson earlier this evening offering all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer,” Cooper wrote on X. “Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation.”

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also made a heartfelt statement on the social media platform.

“Today we lost one of [our] own in a senseless act of violence. Heartfelt condolences to his family & the extended GPD family,” she wrote. “This will be felt for a long time. The impact that he has had in our community can’t be overstated. Thank you to the agencies assisting in this investigation.”