Police: Texas ‘Teacher of the Year’ Groomed Female Student in Sexual Relationship for Years

A Texas former “teacher of the year” is now disgraced after a former student reported a years-long inappropriate relationship between the two when she was just 15 years old — 15 years ago.

43-year-old Brandyn Hargrove was taken into custody on December 21 “on six counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure,” the Daily Mail reported.

Clute, Texas, authorities say the victim, who is now in her 30s, reported the alleged abuse to police in September 2023. The unidentified woman claims the relationship began in 2007 and continued on for two years.

Hargrove was teaching at Brazoswood High School in Clute at the time of her arrest, the same school where she is being accused of abusing her power with a student many years ago.

While the Brazosport Independent School District has had Hargrove placed on leave since the allegations came out in September, she’s still not technically fired.

School board officials reported that they took action to terminate her on January 2, though she will “remain on paid administrative leave until action is taken to fire her by the board,” the outlet reported.

The vote on whether or not to finalize the termination is scheduled to be held on January 22.

Clute Police Department Chief James Fitch said the victim stated that the sexual incidents took place off-campus over the course of the abusive relationship.

“Unfortunately, this happens more and more these days,” he previously said:

Since that time we have other laws in effect, the improper relationship between educator and student was not in effect back then. But your kids go to school and you trust the teachers with that and then these types of things happen.

Brazosport Independent School District released a statement telling parents that the situation is not being “taken lightly,” and encouraging them to reach out with their concerns:

We have been made aware that a Brazoswood High School teacher, Brandyn Hargrove, has been indicted and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct of a minor from 2007. Upon notification of the investigation initiated by an outside agency on September 29, 2023, Brazosport ISD took immediate action and placed the employee on administrative leave to ensure that the employee did not have contact with students. As a result of these charges, the district has initiated employment-related actions to separate her employment. Please know that our responsibility to care for and protect the children entrusted to us is never taken lightly. If any parents, students, or former students have concerns, please contact Brazoswood High School Principal Rita Pintavalle or Brazosport ISD Police Chief, Wade Nichols. Brazosport ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees to ensure a safe learning environment.

The accused educator was previously named Brazoswood High School’s “Teacher of the Year,” leaving the community worried for their children.

“I think every parent is concerned about this,” one concerned dad told KPRC-TV. “She’s won numerous awards. She sat on our education foundation for the district.”

Another parent added, “That’s not good. You know, you’re there to learn and then this happens.”

Mere hours after her arrest, Hargrove posted a $240,000 bond and was released from Brazoria County Jail.