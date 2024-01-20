A driver accused of hitting a police officer in New York City apparently did it on purpose, sources told the New York Post on Friday.

Authorities and sources said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Sahara Dula, was behind the wheel of her Lexus going the wrong way on the Upper East Side on Wednesday when she allegedly hit the New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

Shocking video shows moment NYC driver intentionally plows into policeman: ‘F–K these cops!’ https://t.co/WnPggL8ehd pic.twitter.com/XYmcf1nki3 — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2024

The Post article noted Dula was allegedly high on marijuana at the time. The article continued:

“I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose,’’ Dula later told investigators, according to court papers. “F–k these cops! He wouldn’t move!’’ she screamed a few minutes after the incident, the documents claim — with a source saying Dula added, “F–k these cops, it’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

Dash camera footage caught the moment the incident unfolded, showing the officer approaching the black vehicle, which was pointed the wrong way on the street, according to PIX 11 News.

Someone yells, “Hey! Be careful!” seconds before the car lurches forward and smashes into the officer. After his body slams into the hood, it flips and lands on the street. The driver exits the vehicle with her hands in the air shortly after the collision.

Video of the Pro Palestine/BLM activist Sahara Dula intentionally hitting an NYPD officer with her car. H/T @y_modulus https://t.co/ceTSQ3clMs pic.twitter.com/Qu4KUqJ2FF — Dixie (@OSiiNT) January 19, 2024

According to the Post, the incident happened as officers were investigating an unrelated robbery at a store and had closed off the area. The officer involved suffered a broken leg and bruising.

The outlet also said Dula has a degree in criminal justice and reportedly runs a business mentoring children through music to keep them off the streets and away from drugs.

In addition, the suspect also reportedly has bipolar disorder, takes several medications, and is a mental health patient.

In a social media post on Thursday, Post Millennial Senior Editor Andy Ngô described Dula as a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist:

A BLM activist involved in NYC pro-Palestine protests has been arrested for ramming a car into an NYPD officer on Jan. 17. Sahara Dula was arrested on suspicion of assault with serious physical injury, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and more. pic.twitter.com/PT3fKXuERd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2024

The Post article detailed the charges Dula faces:

Dula was charged with first-degree attempted assault, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

The report also noted that the suspect has a history of run-ins with the law.

According to Pix 11, the suspect is held on a $25,000 cash bail and is in custody on Rikers Island.