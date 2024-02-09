A manhunt is underway for the man who shot and fatally wounded Blount County, Tennessee, Deputy Greg McCowan during a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Knoxville News noted the suspect, identified as Kenneth Wayne DeHart, is on the run and faces “charges of first-degree murder” when caught.

DeHart will also be charged with “attempted first-degree murder,” as he shot a second deputy, but the second deputy lived.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted a photo of DeHart:

WVLT quoted Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong after the shooting, saying, “I’m so sorry that we lost him [McCowan]. I talked to his family earlier. I apologize for not protecting him.”

Berrong added:

Deputy McCowan was always smiling and friendly to everyone. He was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving commendation in April 2021 for his part in saving the life of a man trapped in a burning vehicle. He was an EMR and was also recently accepted on the Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations team and was excited to put his recent certification to use.

McCowan had worked with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.

