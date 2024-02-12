A 15-year-old illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder after being caught on surveillance camera shooting a woman in Times Square, at the heart of Midtown Manhattan in the sanctuary city of New York City.

Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday after he was caught on camera Thursday in Times Square seemingly shooting a 38-year-old female tourist from Brazil.

Rivas-Figueroa was denied bail and is being held in jail after a Manhattan judge deemed him a flight risk, likely due to his immigration status.

#ÚLTIMO Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa de 15 años, Migrante ilegal Venezolano fue arrestado en New York después de dispararle a una turista brasileña tras intentar robar una tienda. Rivas cruzó ilegalmente en Septiembre de 2023 y vive en un refugio. Ahora irá a la cárcel. pic.twitter.com/WMAVcbbr7I — Andrews Abreu (@AndrewsAbreu) February 10, 2024

According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), Rivas-Figueroa was shoplifting at a sporting goods store in Times Square on February 8 when a security guard stopped him.

On surveillance footage, Rivas-Figueroa can be seen opening fire and shooting the female tourist, hitting her in the leg, before fleeing the scene and hopping on the city’s subway system to return to his mother’s residence in Yonkers.

While fleeing, NYPD officers said Rivas-Figueroa fired at them, but he did not hit any of them or any passersby in Midtown Manhattan.

After Rivas-Figueroa returned to his mother’s home in Yonkers, NYPD officers allege he sought to flee New York City the following morning, but United States Marshals arrived at his front door and took him into custody.

Rivas-Figueroa arrived in the U.S. fewer than six months ago, likely via the nation’s southern border, where the Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands of illegal aliens into American communities every few days.

Rivas-Figueroa had been living in a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and was reportedly involved in a separate armed robbery in the Bronx that occurred in January, as well as a shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.