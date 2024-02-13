A woman who tried to sell her $300 cellphone to a buyer through Facebook Marketplace became a victim of a terrifying incident when she went to make the transaction on February 1 in Worth, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

When speaking to Judge Susana Ortiz during a detention hearing, prosecutors identified the suspects in the case as Joseph Tadla, 24, and Araceli Brito, 21, CWB Chicago reported Tuesday.

It is important to note Worth is known as “The Friendly Village.”

Brito set up the meeting to purchase the woman’s Motorola razr+, saying she would meet the victim on South Kilborn, per the outlet.

“Brito and Tadla were waiting when they arrived. As Brito discussed the terms of the sale with the woman, Tadla allegedly pulled out a gun.’ Get the f*** out of Chicago,’ he scowled before taking the razr+ and fleeing on foot, according to prosecutors,” the CWB Chicago article read.

Images show the two suspects in the case, and social media users had a lot to say about the report:

Armed robbers left their victim with a piece of advice: "Get the f*** out of Chicago," prosecutors say. They live in Worth.https://t.co/aRvcpWxZtF — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 13, 2024

“Pretty much what Mayor Let’s go Brandon has been promoting. Get out while you can!” one person wrote, while another said, “It’s not the worst advice.”

When the victim alerted authorities to the incident, she also provided a photo of Brito from social media. Officials apparently knew Tadla was an “associate” of the young woman involved in the alleged robbery.