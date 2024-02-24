Suspect in University of Georgia Campus Murder Not a U.S. Citizen

The suspect in the University of Georgia (UGA) campus murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley has been identified as Jose Antonio Ibarra, and he is not a U.S. citizen.

Breitbart News reported that Riley, an Augusta University College of Nursing student, was found dead on the UGA campus Thursday.

CNN noted that Ibarra was arrested in connection with the murder, with UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark stressing that Ibarra has an “extensive” criminal history.

Clark also noted that Ibarra lives in Athens but is not a UGA student or a U.S. citizen.

Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and heartbroken to learn of Laken Riley’s tragic death. Tonight, we’re thankful the @GBI_GA, @accpolice, @universityofga police and other partners have taken her murderer into custody. We will not rest until justice for Laken is secured. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2024

FOX News quoted Clark saying, “Right now I don’t know his full status. He is not a citizen of the United States.”

Retired New York Police Department inspector Paul Mauro told FOX News:

While the perpetrator’s legal status is unclear, if the Chief’s statement is accurate and that he is a Venezuelan migrant — potentially admitted under the continuing “special status” program — it is past time to recognize the obvious: Maduro has taken a page from Castro’s book and is emptying his criminals into the U.S., and we are holding the door open for them.

