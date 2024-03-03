Police: Missing Michigan Woman Rescued After 7 Years

A Michigan woman who had been missing for seven years was rescued after she managed to call for help from a hotel in the Detroit suburbs.

The woman was last seen in 2017 before Michigan State Police reunited her with her family, the law enforcement agency said in a thread on X.

SECOND DISTRICT ACTIVITY: On 02/26, Second District SIS detectives received a tip about a missing person. The caller said that her stepdaughter, who had been missing since 2017, contacted her and was currently being held against her will at a motel in Inkster MI. 1/ pic.twitter.com/kWLXKFZrgu — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 29, 2024

MSP arrived at the Evergreen Motel in Inkster, a city about 14 miles southwest of downtown Detroit, on February 26 after the victim’s stepmother contacted police saying she had called her from the motel room where she was “being held against her will.”

Upon responding to the motel, state police and troopers from Metro South Post “heard screaming and crying” from one of the rooms.

“Troopers made forcible entry into the room and recovered her,” MSP said.

Detectives along with troopers from Metro South Post responded to the Evergreen Motel. A girl was heard screaming and crying from a motel room. Troopers made forcible entry into the room and recovered her. 3/ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 29, 2024

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn to be evaluated and interviewed by detectives. She was then “reunited with family and was given other resources to help her recover,” police said.

Police also recovered drugs, a cell phone, and a gun from the motel room.

She was transported to Beaumont Dearborn for a medical evaluation and interview by detectives. She was reunited with family and was given other resources to help her recover. 4/ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 29, 2024

“Great work by TAG detectives following this tip and rescuing this woman and getting her back with her family,” MSP Public Information Officer Mike Shaw stated.

The agency added that a suspect has been identified but not yet been taken into custody, and that an investigation is being conducted to determine if human trafficking was involved.

“We’ll kind of look at what’s next, right… interview her if a crime did take place such as human trafficking or is it a domestic violence situation or is it different,” Shaw told WXYZ. “I don’t want to use the word kidnapping like somebody grabbed her and took her to that place. It may have started out as a relationship that turns into being held against your will and being trafficked.”