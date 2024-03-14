Three men have been charged in connection with the shooting that occurred at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs celebratory Super Bowl parade on February 14, 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri identified the three men as 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, 21-year-old Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., and 19-year-old Chaelyn Hendrick Groves.

The charges include firearm trafficking and straw purchasing.

The Attorney’s Office does not suggest Manning, Williams, or Groves were involved in the actual shooting, only in the acquisition of some of the guns that were allegedly used in the shootout.

PBS noted the federal charges against the three men “were filed Monday and unsealed Wednesday.”

On February 16, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that two juveniles were charged in connection with the Chiefs shootout, and four days later, on February 20, two adults were charged.

The Associated Press reported the two adults — Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays — were allegedly among “several others” who pulled guns following a dispute.

PBS indicated that “12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally,” according to court documents.

WATCH: Camera Captures Birds-Eye View of Moment Crowd Scatters in KC Parade Shooting

Anonymous via Storyful

