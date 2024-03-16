Neighbors in San Antonio, Texas, are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found Tuesday night in a drainage ditch near her home.

Kaitlin Hernandez went for a walk with a friend that evening, but her body was later found laying in the ditch, News 4 San Antonio reported Friday:

PLEASE SHARE | Kaitlin Hernandez was found deceased early this morning after going for a walk with a friend in her Northeast Side neighborhood. Now, police are on the lookout for the person of interest: https://t.co/uwHuVbwZoX pic.twitter.com/FeXubKzv5S — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 14, 2024

In a social media post early Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department asked the public for help in identifying a person of interest:

On March 12, 2024, just before 11:30 p.m. SAPD Officers were called to the 7600 block of Dell Oak, after a 17-year old girl was reported missing by her family. Upon arrival, officers searched the drainage ditch and found the body of the female deceased. Any information leading to the identity of this person of interest, please contact the SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635 and provide them case number SAPD24055687. On Thursday, News 4 San Antonio shared images of a person of interest in the case:

In an update Thursday, the agency thanked citizens for helping officers investigating the case, adding, “The person of interest was identified and is now cooperating and assisting in the investigation.”

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, the young woman died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, and the News 4 San Antonio report said police have interviewed at least two men but had not yet arrested anyone.

“Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous and call 210-224-7867,” the outlet said:

Hernandez was nude when her body was found in the ditch, according to Fox San Antonio. The teen’s mother, Angie Hernandez, told the outlet it was a male friend who went walking with her, but he returned without her.

Law enforcement detained him for questioning but also identified another person of interest in the case, the report said.

Her mother said, “We need to find out who did this, because she didn’t deserve to be left there like an animal. It’s just very ugly and cruel. I don’t know what this person was thinking, why they targeted her. I don’t understand”:

Heartbreaking plea from family after death of 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez: https://t.co/5KjkpMfLiB “We are begging the public. We know someone saw something, heard something. If you're scared, you can remain anonymous." pic.twitter.com/3r0Q6CYqAR — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 14, 2024

Neighbors gathered Friday to honor the young victim during a vigil, and her family is hoping anyone with more information regarding the case will contact authorities.