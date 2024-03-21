Three illegal aliens are accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Andres Felipe Morales, Darinel Ordonez Jimenez, and Marcos Felipe Ramirez, all illegal aliens from Guatemala, have been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman that they allegedly grabbed off a sidewalk in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, the woman was walking on a sidewalk when the three Guatemalan nationals drove up in a white pickup truck.

One of the three men allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, put her in a chokehold, and threw her into the truck. The men allegedly sexually assaulted her, driving to two locations before the woman eventually escaped.

WPTV 5 News revealed police pulled over Morales for driving without a license in January. Morales was not turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Randy Clark / Breitbart

