VIDEO: Former Washington Teacher Avoids Jail After Having Sex with 17-Year-Old Student

A former teacher at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Washington, who allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student, will not be going to jail.

The news comes as McKenna Kindred, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case, the Spokesman-Review reported, saying the prosecution and defense both recommended no jail time.

The outlet said the former educator pleaded guilty to “amended charges of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, both gross misdemeanors.”

An image shows the woman in court:

Former Washington high school teacher avoids jail time after having sex with student, 17, while husband was on hunting trip https://t.co/ZDHaVY2TIy pic.twitter.com/PNhLsFwKvR — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2024

When handing down the sentence, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang said the woman must be on probation for two years, pay $700 in fines, and register as a sex offender for a decade.

While speaking in court, Kindred said:

I understand the gravity of my actions and the harm they have caused, and I take full responsibility for them. I know that this past year has been incredibly difficult for all involved. As a result of my actions, I’ve lost my career, valuable friendships, freedoms, and have let down countless people who have placed their trust in me.

In late 2022, students began speaking out about the inappropriate relationship between the woman and the boy, who was her teacher’s assistant, the Spokesman-Review article continued:

The teen’s classmates told school officials he was inappropriately messaging Kindred via Instagram and that he was defensive when they questioned him about the relationship, according to court documents. Kindred also reported to administration she was being harassed by someone on social media, accusing her of a sexual relationship with a student that she denied.

The victim’s mother eventually told police her son had a sexual relationship with the woman and that he had visited her home alone. She also claimed the pair had shared explicit images on social media. However, investigators did not find photos that were overtly sexual.

According to the New York Post, one of the sexual encounters happened between Kindred and the teenager while the woman’s husband was away on a hunting trip and they were inside her home.

The victim’s mother alleged in court that Kindred began grooming her son when he was 16, adding that now “a light he used to carry has been dimmed.”

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), warning signs a teenager might have been sexually abused include unusual weight gain or weight loss, sexually transmitted infections, anxiety, worry, falling grades, and sharing thoughts about suicide.