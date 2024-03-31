Prosecutors allege a woman stabbed an 80-year-old Uber driver on Monday in Chicago, Illinois, after he made a simple mistake.

An argument erupted when the driver made a wrong turn. He eventually stopped the car at a gas station on South Michigan, CWB Chicago reported Friday.

After parking, the driver instructed the suspect, identified as Priscilla Mineger, 42, to exit the vehicle. However, the woman allegedly snatched the man’s phone and got out of the car while still holding the device.

The elderly driver then tried to get the device back but the pair got into a scuffle. Mineger is accused of stabbing the man two times with a pocket knife.

While speaking with law enforcement officers, the suspect claimed her driver choked her and that was why she allegedly used the weapon.

The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition as a result of the incident.

“Prosecutors asked Judge Maryam Ahmad to detain Mineger, but the judge decided to put her on electronic monitoring instead. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old,” the CWB Chicago report said.

The news comes after another Uber driver, identified as John Williams, picked up a passenger recently in the West Garfield Park area of Chicago and was told to “go,” Breitbart News reported.

The instruction to move was because someone was about to shoot at them.

John Williams via Storyful

“Williams accelerated and gunshots were heard as they fled the scene in the vehicle. The passenger called the police while the driver waited not far from the scene. While waiting for the police more gunshots were heard, along with seeing erratic driving, so the driver decided to not wait for police any longer,” the outlet said.

In June, a Chicago area Uber driver was pistol-whipped and carjacked while working, Fox 32 reported at the time. Dashcam video shows the moment two armed suspects get out of a white car and approach the vehicle:

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported March 18 that eighteen individuals were shot and four of them died over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.