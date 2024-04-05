DA: Man Who Allegedly Shot 6 on Easter in Tennessee Was Convicted Felon, Should Not Have Been Released

The man who allegedly shot and killed one person and wounded five others on Easter in Tennessee should have never been released, according to the Rutherford County district attorney.

WSMV 4 noted that 33-year-old Allen Beachem was shot and killed at a restaurant on Easter morning after 46-year-old Anton Rucker allegedly became frustrated over personal space issues and opened fire.

Beachem’s wife and cousins were among the five people injured but not killed.

The Tennessee Star reported that Rucker was arrested Tuesday in Kentucky. He is a convicted felon who was out on a $50,000 bond.

Rutherford County, Tennessee, District Attorney Jennings H. Jones indicated Rucker should have never been released on bond.

Jones said, “It would have been my druthers that he be denied bond or that the bond be set very high.”

Since his arrest, Rucker has been “charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a weapon, and three felony drug charges.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.