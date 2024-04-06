Two Dead and Seven Wounded During Officer-Involved Shootout at Miami-Dade Martini Bar

Two people died and seven were injured after a shootout between Doral Police Officers and an armed patron erupted around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

CBS News reported that the incident began after a security guard approached to break up a “dispute between patrons,” and one of the patrons shot him.

The security guard died as a result of his wounds.

Doral Police Officers responded, and a shootout with the suspect ensued, leaving one officer and six other individuals wounded.

The armed patron was killed during the shootout.

WSVN pointed out that Detective Alvaro Zabaleta indicated the two Doral officers involved in the incident, including the wounded officer, were working a security detail at the establishment and were able to respond to the incident quickly.

Zabaleta indicated the officer was wounded in “the lower extremity.”

The other six wounded individuals were comprised of one female and six males.

