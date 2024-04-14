Los Angeles Christian Bookstore Owner Shot, Paralyzed in Front of His Children

A California Christian bookstore owner was left paralyzed after being shot outside his business in front of his wife and three children, with the suspects still at large.

Luis Hernandez, who owns the Libreria Cristiana Y Distribuidora ALITO (ALITO Christian Bookstore and Distributor) in Los Angeles, was closing up shop with his family on April 6 when a suspect jumped out of a car and opened fire, striking him in his lower spine.

Hernandez’s cousin, Nora Flores, wrote in a fundraiser post that the father of three was in “critical condition” following the shooting.

“The doctors were able to get the bullet out of his spine,” she told KTLA. “They did let us know that he won’t be able to walk.”

“We’re just trying to process that news,” Flores added. “It’ll definitely change everything in his life.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they are searching for two suspects — a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female — who fled the scene in a gray Toyota Camry.

The GoFundMe has raised over $7,200 for Hernandez’s medical expenses so far.