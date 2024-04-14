Police: Florida Woman’s Burnt Remains Found After Brutal Carjacking, Abduction in Broad Daylight

A Florida woman was brutally carjacked and abducted in broad daylight, with police believing they found her burnt remains in a construction site hours later.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas was driving her Dodge Durango through a busy intersection on the evening of April 11 when a ski-mask-clad man hopped out of an Acura and approached her vehicle while aiming a 10mm handgun, the Daily Mail reported.

Footage captured by a bystander shows the 31-year-old Homestead woman being forced to unlock her car doors at gunpoint before the man climbed in the seat behind her. Guerrero then resumed driving, while another suspect trailed behind in the green Acura sedan.

The witness who recorded the terrifying incident from the car behind the suspects then called 911, but it was too late.

“Remains believed to be Guerrero’s were found in a badly charred car hours later,” the outlet reported.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma expressed how serious the situation is at a Saturday press conference.

“It is incredibly frightening to watch the boldness of this suspect, this perpetrator getting out of the car, wearing a hood, carrying a weapon in broad daylight, getting in the vehicle,” Lemma said.

The sheriff went on to say that this was not “random.”

“There is no clear indicator why somebody would do this,” Lemma said. “But we do feel and believe…that this was not a random act of violence. The perpetrators knew exactly who they were going after, why they were going after them.”

Investigators say the victim, who was originally from the Dominican Republic but was an American citizen, called her husband while the Acura was following her and ramming into the back of her vehicle.

Her husband told her to keep driving, but neither of them called 911.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, a lot of things that will leave people scratching your head,” Lemma continued. “Why did she and her husband not call 911? I don’t know. Why did she stop at the red light? There’s a lot of things that we’ll absolutely never know, but this is a tragic incident nevertheless.”

The human remains believed to be Guerrero’s body were found in Osceola County after police responded to reports of gunshots and smoke coming from a construction site.

The vehicle the remains were located in is believed to be the victim’s car, with official forensics and DNA confirmation still in the works.

“A dozen 10mm shell casings and one projectile were also found at the scene,” the Daily Mail noted.

No more details about the suspects have been released, and the investigation is still ongoing.