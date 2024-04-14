An anti-Israel protester is accused of lobbing terroristic threats at city council members in Bakersfield, California, claiming they are all “horrible human beings.”

The incident happened during the meeting on Wednesday when residents are allowed to share their comments, Fox News reported Friday.

WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting. Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail. pic.twitter.com/09PeBCWoNz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

The suspect in the case, identified as Riddhi Patel, is accused of threatening to kill council members and Mayor Karen Goh (R).

The reason for the alleged threats was because Patel said the council did not support “a cease-fire resolution against Israel and for installing heavier security at the government building due to ongoing anti-Israel protests,” the Fox article read.

Video footage shows Patel standing at the podium. She said, “You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself,” adding the council did not care about “anything happening in Palestine or any other country where oppression occurs because you don’t care about the oppression occurring here.”

“I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherfuckers,” she stated.

Her comments came during two speeches she gave at the podium on Wednesday. When she spoke a second time, Patel criticized the council for installing metal detectors at the building she claimed targeted protesters.

“We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you,” the woman is accused of saying:

NEW: Protester who threatened to murder Bakersfield City Council members weeps in court as she faces over a dozen felony counts. This is incredibly satisfying. "I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine & kills all of you motherf**kers," Riddhi Patel said. Hours later, she… pic.twitter.com/t9ajA8eZJv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2024

Following her speeches, officials took Patel into custody and she is now facing numerous felony counts in the case, the Fox article said, adding, “Anti-Israel protesters who were there with Patel tried to distance themselves from the woman after she was arrested.”

Video footage shows the moment officers escorted her out of the meeting:

During her appearance in court on Friday, Patel, whom 23 ABC News reported is facing 18 charges, pleaded not guilty and her bail was set at $1 million.

The outlet said she is the economic development coordinator for a group called the Center on Race, Poverty, and the Environment.