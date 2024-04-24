WATCH: Woman’s Terrifying Abduction Captured by Oregon Doorbell Camera

Horrifying footage captured Sunday by a doorbell camera in an Oregon neighborhood shows the moment a terrified woman begs for help before being grabbed and dragged away by a man.

The video shows a woman desperately running to the door and screaming, “Please help me!” before a bearded man yanked her away and carried her to his white pickup truck parked nearby.

Shocking doorbell footage captures a woman being kidnapped and dragged into a truck. Luckily, police were able for rescue her and the man was arrested pic.twitter.com/RgIaJ9Gpw7 — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) April 23, 2024

The incident, captured by a Blink recording device, occurred at around 10:48 p.m. at a home on Southeast 32nd Avenue and East Main Street, KGW reported.

The homeowner, Marisol, said she heard knocking on the door but not the screaming. When she went to see who was outside, she saw nothing. After checking the Blink footage, she called the police.

“She looked scared,” Marisol said, adding that she did not recognize the man or woman in the video. “In her voice, you could tell she was frantic, and she needed help, and the way she grabbed onto the door in the video when you see it, that is like, not normal.”

The Hillsboro Police Department was able to arrest the suspect after the video circulated on social media.

“The suspect was arrested and the victim is safe. The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack,” officials said in a statement. “There is no danger to the public. The suspect is charged with Kidnapping.”

Police added that they are not releasing the names of the victim or suspect at this time.

“Thank you to all the community members who contacted us to provide tips and leads in this investigation,” police added.